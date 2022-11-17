Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day

The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022 for passport day.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day.

No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service.

Information on how to apply for a U.S. passport, including necessary documents and fees, is available at travel.state.gov.

Applications are available online and at the district clerk's office.

Completed forms must be signed in the presence of one of our agents.

Additionally, passport photo services will be available.

U.S. citizens may also obtain passport information by phone, in English and Spanish, by calling the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778.

Also on 12NewsNow.com...