Partnership between Lamar University, Beaumont ISD giving student teachers hands-on experience alongside paychecks

Nine student teachers from Lamar have joined veteran teachers in the classroom at three BISD campuses.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A creative partnership between Lamar University and Beaumont Independent School District may be the answer to getting teachers in the classrooms.

This is a year long pilot program with students from Lamar's College of Education and Human Development that started in August.

What makes this program unique is Beaumont is offering their student teachers a paycheck.

"This is a paid residency. Students get that $20,000 for the year. So getting that experience is so huge and will definitely help boost their resume," said Beaumont ISD Director of Professional Development Emily Collins-Davis.

12News spoke to a student/veteran teacher pair who say what they enjoy most about this program is co-teaching. Having two teachers in the classroom has been a big help for everyone.

"Every now and then I get to take over. Today I got to work and do social studies lessons with the kids all by myself and it was amazing," said Student Teacher Kenlee Vaughan.

Vaughn works alongside veteran teacher Amber Phillips at Fletcher Elementary School.

"Having Ms. Vaughan here is a wonderful experience. She teaches me different things everyday," said Phillips.

This program allows Lamar seniors who are studying education to get a year of hands on experience at Beaumont schools.

The idea came from Lamar University Director of School and Community Partnerships, Jodi Slaughter. She previously worked at Beaumont ISD.

"Ms. Jodi Slaughter has a unique relationship with Beaumont ISD, she actually use to be one of our team members. So I know this program was very near and dear to her heart to making it happen with Beaumont ISD, so we're so thankful Lamar choose Beaumont to partner with for this," said Collins-Davis.

Vaughan and Phillips both say this program offers support in the classroom that new teachers may not usually get.

"My first year in the classroom was an experienced learned. It's nothing like what Ms. Vaughan is receiving today, which I wish I had 17 years ago," Phillips said.

Vaughn feels like this hands-on program gives her experience that she can bring into her own classroom.

"I think this will help me a lot with lesson planning and showing how lesson planning can connect to the classroom," Vaughn told 12News.

The district is hoping this program will also bring long-term benefits and fix their teacher shortage.

"I hope it brings more teachers into to BISD. This is a wonderful program that Lamar and BISD have put together," said Phillips.

Vaughan says she spends about three days a week in the classroom with Phillips and she's looking forward to leading her own classroom after graduation.