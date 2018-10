Jimmy Buffett is coming back to enjoy a cheeseburger in Sacramento's paradise.

The King of Margaritaville is coming back to Sac-town for a night at the Golden 1 Center. Buffett returns on Saturday, March 16, as part of his "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor" Tour 2019. According to a press release, the tour is called "Son Of A Son Of A Sailor" as 2018 was the record's 40th anniversary, and the celebration continues through 2019.

Parrotheads, rejoice!



The King of Margaritaville, @jimmybuffett, is coming to Golden 1 Center on March 16

Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 5.

