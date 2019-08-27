BEAUMONT, Texas — Some BISD parents are still upset on how a bomb threat on Monday was shared, saying they never received a call alerting them.

Wanda Petry has three children who attend Beaumont United High School.

She was one of dozens who were standing outside the campus waiting on information.

"They're not telling us anything to put us at ease," said Petry. "They're just saying there's a threat or possible threat and they're not letting anyone in."

Outside the Beaumont Early College High School, another parent was upset about what took place.

"It does concern me that they did not communicate, call or say anything." said Sgt. James, whose grandson was at the school. "It's not good, I think they should do what they are supposed to do and let people know."

A BISD spokesperson told 12News that parents were notified using the Emergency Call-Out System.

The call alerted parents that a lockdown was in place and that they should avoid the area, according to the district.

BISD tells 12News that a reason some parents may have not received an alert could've been because of outdated contact information or they decided to opt out of these types calls.

The school district does encourage parents to update their contact information either by contacting the attendance clerk at their child's school or by using the "Parent Self Serve" feature online.

12News has requested information from BISD to find out if and when these alerts to parents took place at each school.

According to a spokesperson with BISD, the principals are responsible for reaching out to parents.

BISD Police and other agencies searched three Beaumont high schools after school officials received a threat in an email concerning its high school campuses.

"This morning we did receive a threat by email to our administration that there was a bomb on the outside of our high schools, basically it was that vague," said BISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough. "However, we didn't want to risk anything, so for precautionary purposes we notified all of the high school campuses to inform them to go into a 'lockout' and 'shelter in place' mode."

Two explosive sniffing dogs were used to search the schools, one from the Port Arthur Fire Marshal's office and the other with BISD Police.

BISD Police just acquired their dog, Bleu, on August 16.

Fortunately, authorities and the dogs did not find any device or threat in either of the schools (West Brook, Beaumont United, & Beaumont Early College).

Chief Malbrough said "Today was a very successful day."

All three school lockdowns were eventually lifted Monday afternoon and all students are set to return to classes on Tuesday.

One West Brook student told 12News that faculty helped create a sense of calmness during the lockdown period.

"Feels like a normal day at school really, just in terms of a routine," said Roderick Davis. "You know how you go through a lockdown routine or other drill, that's how it felt."

Students and faculty were told to wait in rooms as authorities searched each campus.

"Very impressed with the students, the way they handled the process as well as the faculty as well," said Chief Malbrough. "They were very cooperative, there was no panic or anything like that."

Davis says he wasn't worried about Monday's threat, but doesn't wish to go through this situation again.

"Hope it never happens again," said Davis. "I hope if anything happens like this and it really does go through, I hope they can handle it safely and they can get every student out alive."

The question of who made the threat is still unanswered and remains under investigation.

"There's still an ongoing investigation regarding this process," said Chief Malbrough. "Not only do we have the ATF, but we also have the FBI who is included in this process."

You contact BISD Police at 409-617-700.