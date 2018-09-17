ORANGE — Parents at the Orange Apartments are having a difficult time understanding why they weren't told about a convicted sex offender moving in next door.

Tyrone Wilson has an eight-year-old daughter who fears for.

Wilson says "She's told me that she's terrified of the guy."

Records show the accuser, was convicted of indecency with a child in 2004 in North Carolina.

His name is being withheld because weren't able to contact him.

North Carolina only required the man to register as a sex offender for ten years.

Since that time period has passed and the conviction occurred in a different state, Orange Police tell us he is legal to live in Texas.

"It's Orange PD and the District Attorney who's hands are tied," says Wilson. "They got laws that are protecting the predator more than they're protecting the defenseless children."

The law allowed the convicted sex offender to move in without neighbors being notified.

Orange Police have checked into the case, but say it's a civil matter.

This worries Wilson even more.

"I'm calling on the community to stand up," says Wilson. "I'm calling on my good friend Larry Spears, he's the mayor of Orange, to stand up for what's right and address the issues in our community."

Only 14 states require sex offenders to register for life, Texas is not one of them.

Our minimum registration period is ten years, but depending on the crime it can be raised higher.

