BEAUMONT — Bryan Barriere says his 4 year old daughter Tamar Davis was picked up from Anthony Lucas Pre-K Thursday afternoon by someone who didn’t have permission.

"I called her God mom and she was like no I don’t have her, so I instantly called my mom back and she's at the school asking them, and the school said somebody came and picked her up earlier," Barriere said.

Barriere says the school made the mistake of letting Tamar’s mom, who doesn’t have custody, send another parent to pick her up.

"They're not reading paperwork or whatever it might be and that mistake could cost you a whole lot," Barriere said.

Barriere says the schools mistake turned out to be a big one.

"That's just like letting my little girl walk away with anybody and she did because it wasn't even her mom that came and picked her up," Barriere said.

He says her mom has since turned her phone off and cannot be reached.

"Right now I'm trying to figure out where's my little girl," Barriere said.

