Some parents worry how bad things will be tonight when the Bulldogs face the Dayton Broncos.

Pictures were taken at a 7th grade football game this week at Bulldog stadium.

The parent who took the pictures said the grass field needs to be replaced with turf for the safety of the kids.

"It increases the unsafe factor of an already violent sport," said Joseph Sistrunk, a parent at the district. "The district needs to replace the grass field with turf."

We reached out to Nederland ISD Superintendent, Robin Perez to see what she thought about the conditions. However, she never responded back.

The school board will be holding a special meeting on October 16th to talk about a potential bond issue.

The district will also have a citizen's advisory committee that will meet on October 22nd to talk about improving the facilities.

