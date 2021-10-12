Parent fears for son's safety after fight at West Brook High School leaves him injured

A West Brook High School mother said she's scared to send her son to school after Thursday’s fight that left him feeling helpless and frustrated.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Independent School District is investigating a fight at West Brook High School that forced an officer to diffuse the situation with pepper spray.



A West Brook High School mother said she's scared to send her son to school after Thursday’s fight that left him feeling helpless and frustrated.

RELATED: Officer uses pepper spray in West Brook High School cafeteria to stop 'large fight'



Brittany Coleman was trying to get to her son who is a senior at West Brook High School. She rushed to the school from work as soon as she received texts from students and parents about her son being in a fight.

"When I walked up to the school, I was kind of panicking, trying to just lay eyes on my son. That's all I wanted," Coleman said.



Coleman rushed to West Brook High School from work as soon as she received texts from students and parents about her son being in a fight.



"When I pulled up, I saw an ambulance,” Coleman said. “So that scared me. I didn't know who I would see in the ambulance. Was it my son?"



Her son, who is bruised and cut, told her a fight that started in the bathroom spilled into the busy cafeteria.

It was then broken up by an officer with pepper spray. Coleman wants parents to also be held accountable and for the school to take more action.



"There needs to be more hands-on in that cafeteria,” she said. “Especially the restrooms those I think those should be monitored regularly."



But safety protocols at the campus are in place. Just this past November, Superintendent Shannon Allen sent out a notice to parents.

They are partnering with Beaumont Police for more officers, adding security on secondary campuses for monitoring and supervision. They said they’ve also started a partnership with Crime Stoppers.



But it may not be enough for this scared mother as she’s left with one feeling.

"I was livid yesterday. I was almost inconsolable. I mean, it's ridiculous. These kids can't even get an education," Coleman said.

Coleman went to press charges against one student with Beaumont ISD police, but she said they told her because the student was not caught on camera hitting her son, she won’t be able to press charges.



12News reached out to West Brook High School for further comment on supervision, but we have yet to hear back.