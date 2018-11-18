PORT ARTHUR — Editors note: A previous version of this story said that sports betting was the cause of the fight. That has been corrected.

Port Arthur police are investigating reports of fighting after a basketball game on Saturday night.

Chief Tim Duriso said the fight happened outside Port Arthur Memorial high school after the Titans game against the Silsbee Tigers.

Police believe the students were fighting over a post on social media.

Chief Tim Duriso said the preliminary investigation shows most of the students involved in the fight were from West Brook High School and Silsbee along with one parent from Beaumont.

No major injuries were reported. Police are investigating this as fighting and a possible assault case.

Investigators are currently looking over cellphone video.

Police are encouraging people to bring forward any information or video to help with their investigation. Anyone with more information should call PAPD at (409) 983-8600.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com

If you have information about this crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or text "BMT" followed by your tip information to CRIMES (274637) from your mobile phone.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive confirmed information.

© 2018 KBMT