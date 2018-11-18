PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police are investigating reports of fighting after a basketball game on Saturday night.

Chief Tim Duriso said the fight happened outside Port Arthur Memorial high school after the Titans game against the Silsbee Tigers.

Police said the students were fighting over bets that were placed during the game.

No major injuries were reported.

Police are investigating this as fighting and a possible assault case.

Investigators are currently looking over cellphone video.

Police are encouraging people to bring forward any information or video to help with their investigation.

Call PAPD at 983-8600

© 2018 KBMT