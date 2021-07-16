Pandemic price increase brought on by short supply, high demand

Inflation is affecting consumers and business owners and as the state transitions back to normalcy, prices may continue to rise.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The effects of the global pandemic are showing as the prices of many goods continue to increase.

Inflation is affecting not only consumers but also business owners and as the state transitions back to normalcy, prices may continue to rise officials said.

“We have all seen it at the gas stations with the prices of gasoline,” John McCollough, Lamar University associate professor of economics, said.

There were a multitude of factors that led to the price increase including a short supply and high demand on a variety of goods, and a worker shortage that contributed to slow production, McCollough said.

“People have been at home for a long time and wanted to return to their normal life,” he said. “When people started going back out, there were not enough workers to keep up with the increase in demand.”

For the past 12 months, wholesale prices have increased by 7.3 percent, which is the largest increase since the government began the current series on wholesale prices in 2010, a report from the labor department said.

Inflation will likely remain elevated in the coming months before stabilizing, Jerome Powell, federal reserve chair, said.

“The prices of homes are going to go up,” McCollough said. “The prices of everything will go up again until supply gets stabilized and people start going back to work in the numbers they were before the pandemic.”

Right now, there is no timeframe of when Southeast Texans will see a jump in inflation, but McCollough recommends to shop for hard-to-get items and the best deals.