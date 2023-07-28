PAISD now requiring clear backpacks at all campuses

This is an added safety measure in their continued interest of safe and academically-focused schools

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Independent School District is implementing clear backpacks at all campuses as an added safety measure in their continued interest of safe and academically-focused schools.

PAISD made a minor adjustment to their dress code for the 2023-2024 school year.

Specifically, the District is only allowing clear backpacks. Whereas previously, both clear and mesh backpacks were acceptable, according to the news release.

The District changed the start time for students attending Memorial 9th Grade Academy and Memorial High School. Students will begin their school day at 7:10 a.m.

School personnel responsible for the morning safety and security screenings have a very short window to search and scan the backpacks of nearly 500 students enrolled at Memorial 9th Grade Academy.

Nearly 400 students are enrolled at Wilson Early College HS and nearly 1,300 students at Memorial High School.

These searches are being conducted with limited administrative and security personnel who report to work prior to 7:00 a.m.

In the past, mesh backpacks were being designed with separations between the netting that allowed anyone to view its contents quickly. Mesh backpacks are now being produced with very tight netting, making it nearly impossible to see what’s inside.

School personnel, in and outside of the classroom, must be able to see the inside of students’ backpacks at any time during the instructional day without reducing instructional time.

Additionally, clear backpacks may further promote an atmosphere of acceptance and protection at the schools. The district takes great pride in every step taken to provide a safe and academically-focused learning environment, according to the news release.

Therefore, the district is taking every opportunity to strengthen existing safety and security protocols when they align with the expectations of the Superintendent and the School Board.

This adjustment is part of the district’s comprehensive safety and security plan. It is also based on the identified needs of their schools at this time.

Requiring clear bags is a preventive response to nationwide increases in threatening behavior and instances of students carrying contraband into school settings.

Parents will receive notification via district and school websites, social media, and regular mail, as part of the annual Back-to-School updates.

PAISD continues to encourage our families and community to strongly and openly support the students’ safety and well-being, as well as to work with us to promote school safety and learning for all.

For more information, contact Adrienne Lott at 409-989-6160 or alott@paisd.org.