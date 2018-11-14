PORT ARTHUR — DeAndre Nico's family could barely contain themselves Tuesday night when he became the first artist from #TeamAdam to advance to the next round of "The Voice" on NBC.

Nico recently shared his story with 12News reporter Jordan Foster. "Whatever God desires for me, bro. I'm here; I'm just a willing vessel that's all I can say," Nico said during an interview outside his childhood home on the corner of 9th Street and 6th Avenue.

His mom, Johnna Nico, says he's loved music for as long as she can remember. "He would grab the shoeboxes, pans, plates it didn't matter if it was flat he wanted to hear the different noises they made," Johnna Nico said.

12News has hosted several watch parties at restaurants where dozens have come to cheer on their hometown hero! Stay tuned for what's next for DeAndre!

