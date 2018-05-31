A water park lake in Vidor has become a target for vandalism, that will over a $1,000 to repair.

"It's ridiculous because we work so hard to get this place back up after Harvey," said Hunter Weir, lifeguard at the water park.

The park employees several Vidor High School students and the sight of broken equipment has caused heartache.

The popular family attraction was found vandalized for the third time Thursday morning.

Employee's found a sad sight just days after re-opening the park after extensive Harvey repairs.

"They sprayed all of our fire extinguishers, emptied our fridges, and threw food all over the place," Weir said.

The damages included over $1,000 worth of life saving equipment that was left ruined.

"The lake is something we had to completely rebuild," says Ricky Christian, who co-owns the facility.

"We went into dept to open up after the storm, and It just breaks our heart that someone just doesn't care," Christian explained.

Christian said that incidents like this are burden for those trying to keep the business running.

"It just doesn't make any sense to do something like this and jeopardize the future of the business," he explained.

The family park is now left seeking answers, and now considering the possibility of closing it down to the public for good.

"If it continues, we won't have any choice but to shut it down to the public," Christian said.

The business owners are offering a $700 reward for anyone with leads on those responsible for the vandalism.

