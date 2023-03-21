Owner of Richard's Café in Beaumont dies at 83

Richard's Café is most famously known for their cafeteria-style dining, home-style soul food dishes and their catchphrase, "it's all gravy, baby!"

BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of a beloved Beaumont restaurant has died.

Owner of Richard's Café, Edmund Richard, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the age of 83.

Richard's Café is located at 1087 Magnolia Street in downtown Beaumont.

The café opened for business in the 90's and is one of Beaumont's first Black-owned restaurants.

They are most famously known for their cafeteria-style dining, home-style soul food dishes and their catchphrase, "it's all gravy baby!"

A funeral service for Richard will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Mortuary Chapel with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary staff, according to his obituary.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Chapel.

Richard is survived by his wife Mary D. Richard, his son Anthony Richard, his daughters Vivian Richard-Smith (Mark), Frances Richard-Zanaliu, Myrtle Richard-Johnson and Melody Richard-McKnight, his sister Shirley Allison and his brother Ralph Richard (Kathy).

He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Employees tell 12News the café will be closed Thursday, March 23, 2023 through Saturday, March 25, 2023.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.