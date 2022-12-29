Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice

Between the two burglaries and stolen equipment, the beloved business owner is out almost $20,000.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week.

Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road.

She says thieves set fire to her property, but not before making off with three expensive generators and some cash.

Now, Castelan is working with Beaumont police and arson investigators to find the people responsible for burglarizing her business after she shut it down during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas.

"We have absolutely no idea I sat in the car for a couple of hours yesterday just thinking like what did I do, what have I done," Castelan said.

It's still so hard for Castelan to wrap her head around what's been taken from her.

"Wednesday was the last night we were actually here before the whole freeze happened we would make our rounds and make sure everything was okay and I noticed Tuesday that one of the trailers had been messed with," she said.

Between the two burglaries and stolen equipment, the beloved business owner is out almost $20,000.

The first burglary happened just as they shut down for the week.

"They took our expresso machine, they took another generator out of there, they took a snow cone machine, they took our tip jar, the cash register," Castelan said.

She quickly filed a police report, but the thieves quickly returned a second time.

"They had little fires started, it looked like they were burning towels and papers and what not and then they were eating lifesavers and all kind of candy and snacks," Castelan said.

Now investigators are sifting through clues to find who's responsible.

"The fingerprint lady came out she picked up some good fingerprints so we're hoping that those hit and we also got a picture of the hat and mask that they left," Castelan said.

Castelan says there are security cameras near the store, but they face Concord Road. Now, she's installing new cameras to cover the entire property.

"With this trailer the door facing out that way we just don't have a camera, but now we do know we have cameras in the trailers but it's gone now," she said.

Castelan is using this troubling time to share an important message to fellow business others and those responsible for these burglaries.

"They're taking more from us than they are actually going out and selling it or pawning it, they're not going to get anything off of that it's not as valuable to them as it is to us that's how we do business," she said.

Castelan says one of their trailers is up and running and customers can still come by the store.

She's hoping to be able to replace the stolen equipment through insurance.