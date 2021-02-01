Overnight New Year's Day apartment fire in Port Arthur displaces residents

The fire happened at the Paradise Apartments just off Memorial Boulevard. Flames were shooting out of the apartments around 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some apartment residents in Port Arthur had a horrifying start to the New Year after a fire broke out.

Tony Winston, along with his wife, daughter and mother-in-law were asleep when the fire started.

While they said they are grateful they made it out alive, Winston said it is tough to lose everything he has worked hard to provide for his family. He said he relies on Social Security as part of his income.

"To lose everything is hard to deal with," he said. "It really is. It's hard to deal with. It's hard to deal with."

No injuries were reported, but the fire destroyed one apartment and damaged two others.

The American Red Cross is working to help those who are affected.

Port Arthur Fire investigators have not released the cause of the fire.