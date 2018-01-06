Five different law enforcement agencies Wednesday assisted the Drug Enforcement Agency in heading off over $500,000 in drug money they believe from being delivered back to the Texas/Mexico border.

According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont PD, Vidor PD, Port Arthur PD and Texas DPS all assisted the DEA in pulling over the 18-wheeler at about 8:30 pm at Mile Marker 848, just west of Beaumont.

Authorities say they had tracked the tractor-trailer from Lafayette, LA and found $500,219.00 in cash along with a handgun.

They say the driver claimed to have no knowledge as to how a suitcase full of cash got into his vehicle. The driver was identified and released.

The cash and gun were seized.

