Baily Cowart began donating school supplies when she was only five years old. Now, 800 students will get off to a better start because of her.

CONROE, Texas — Baily Cowart may just be 11 years old, but the last six years of the Montgomery County girl’s life are a testament to the power of faith and community.

A year ago KHOU 11 reported on Cowart’s newly formed non-profit organization, B.E. Blessed. The B.E. are the first and middle initials of Cowart’s s name, Baily Elizabeth, and the charity’s focus is to bless “students with resources for academic success.”

Cowart began donating school supplies to others when she was just five years old. That’s when she learned not all families can afford a complete list of school supplies requested at the beginning of the year.

At the start of the 2021 school year, and with the help of donations from all over the country, Cowart and volunteers were able to pack more than 400 backpacks with all the supplies 400 students would need for the year.

This school year supplies are stacked on both floors of her family’s home.

“It’s a lot,” said Cowart. “It’s overwhelming to see how much this has grown.”

An Amazon Wish List allows anyone to donate to Cowart’s cause. B.E. Blessed helps to wrangle in cash donations that can help purchase toiletries, shoes, socks and other things students might need throughout the year.

This school year Cowart will pack 800 backpacks full of supplies that will distributed across 11 Conroe ISD campuses.

“And it makes me want to help more,” she said.

This year, the rising seventh-grader is funding a trio of college scholarships for local students.

“Some of these kids want to be doctors or teachers and you need money for that,” said Cowart. “So the scholarships may not pay for much, but they will help.”

Mom Stephanie Cowart runs logistics while rooting for her daughter.

“She sees the world differently than we do,” said Stephanie Cowart, who allows her daughter to store donated supplies in a spare bedroom and in the family’s garage.

“There are hard times in life. I don’t really know what it’s like to be struggling with money, but I know my parents do,” Baily Cowart said. “Just keep your faith. Just keep your faith in something.”