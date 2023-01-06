Sales from Beaumont 'ReStore' support Habitat for Humanity's mission to help families in need

ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."

BEAUMONT, Texas — While buying items to make a house feel more like a home, Southeast Texans have the chance to help area families in need.

Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is asking Southeast Texans to shop at their "ReStore." According to the organization's website, ReStores are, "nonprofit home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, home accessories, building materials, and appliances."

Profits from sales help support the organization's mission to preserve older homes and build new ones for families. The ReStore is located in downtown Beaumont at 610 Trinity Street Suite B.

There are homes in Jefferson County that were built in 1975. Those homes need immediate repairs to make them livable in 2023.

Habitat for Humanity sells items including couches, recliners, lamps, chandeliers, sinks, flooring, and coffee tables to upgrade older homes. The organization strives to make the prices at the store affordable, and they also accept donations.

Phillip Robb works with Habitat for Humanity. He believes household items residents usually throw out can be repurposed to help others.

“They've just bought a new couch, and they don't know what to do with their old one, so they'll put it out on the side of the road, you know, for the trash collection to come," Robb said.

To Robb and other members of the organization, one man's trash is another's treasure is a saying that reigns true.

"Well, instead of doing that, why not call us or even bring it to us,” Robb said. “We can take care of it. We do have tax right-offs, so they are able to have some benefit in that."

Furniture pickup is free. The organization prioritizes applicants who are 62 years old and older when dealing with applications for home repair projects.

