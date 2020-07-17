Vidor ISD will start in-person classes August 12, also offer online option

In-person classes in the district will begin on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, but parents will have the option to ask for online instruction.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Independent School District has released plans for the coming school year that include in-person and online instruction.

The district released a statement on Thursday in a Facebook post citing the recent release of Texas Education Agency guidelines.

In-person classes in the district will begin on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, but parents will have the option to ask for online instruction according to the release.

The online option will be more robust than what the district offered iun the spring and "traditional grading and attendance policy will be followed" according to teh release.

Parents will have to decide two weeks prior to the start of school if they would like their child to be in a class or at home studying online the release said.

Students will be allowed to switch options at the end of each grading period.

The district will be sending more information out on the topic of making the in-person or online decision prior to the start of school the release said.

The district will also be following state guidance on masks, social distancing and health precautions such as pre-screening students and staff and cleaning facilities more often.

Hand sanitizer will be made available in all classrooms and hand-washing will be stressed according to the release.

From the Vidor Independent School District…

Plans for 2020-21 School Year Becoming Clearer

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) issued guidelines for school districts to open schools this fall. TEA will allow In-person instruction in our schools and will require school districts to provide alternative online instruction to students if parents choose for their child(ren) to be educated at home. While these guidelines are subject to change should conditions warrant, they provide the information we need to continue planning for the start of school.

Below are some key points for parents to know, as of July 16:

• In-person instruction will be offered to all students at all campuses in VISD beginning Wednesday, August 12. Parents may choose, however, for their children to receive alternative online instruction.

• Should parents choose this option, the alternative online instruction model will be more robust than what was offered this past spring and traditional grading and attendance policy will be followed. The introduction of new rigorous material will be covered and students will be expected to make daily progress toward mastery of grade-level standards. Parental guidance and student motivation are needed for the student to be successful

• Vidor ISO is working with administrators, teachers, and the community to develop a comprehensive plan or re-opening school, which will take into consideration the new guidelines from TEA. This plan will include more detailed Information for parents before making a commitment for their child(ren) to attend either in-person or alternative online instruction.

• Parents will need to make a commitment as to which option they prefer (in-person or online) for their child two weeks prior to the start of school. Students will be able to change options at the end of each grading period art not before that time. VISD will send out more information regarding commitments prior to the beginning of school.

• To reduce the spread of the coronavirus VISD will follow the state’s guidance on facial coverings, social distancing, and health precautions, including but not limited to pre-screening staff and students, more frequent cleaning of facilities, required hand-washings and the availability of hand sanitizer in every classroom.

Please continue to enjoy your summer and stay healthy and sale. Thank you.