Vidor ISD reverses decision, will allow online-only students to be part of UIL activities

VIDOR, Texas — For 17 to 18 percent of students who attend Vidor ISD, UIL activities are now an option this school year this.

Superintendent Jay Killgo and board members met Monday night to vote on allowing students who chose virtual learning the opportunity to participate in UIL activities.

"It's a difficult choice, it really is," Killgo said.

It's something that wasn't an option when the district's plans were first released.



"When we first heard it, did you feel safe coming to school?" Killgo said. "If not, then why would you participate in extracurriculars?

That decision changed when families approached Killgo.

"I had two or three parents reach out to me and share with me their concerns and their unique circumstances," Killgo said.

With a 6-1 vote, the Vidor school board reversed its decision.

"Being at school for seven hours a day is much different than being at an activity after school," Killgo said.

The UIL has left the decision up to districts.



There are still a handful of schools in Southeast Texas that won't allow participation for virtual students. Those include Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Newton, Silsbee and Woodville.

Even in Vidor and schools like Beaumont ISD, things will be different for virtual learners who want to be part of after-school activities which includes transportation.

"If they're coming to practice, we're not sending transportation to pick them up," Killgo told 12News. "No, they're going to be responsible for transporting themselves."

That doesn't include games, all team members will ride together.

When it comes to education, Killgo says schools offer more than just what's taught in the classroom.

"Working together with others, being a part of a team, exhibiting leadership. Those are intangibles that make a difference in a student's life forever," Killgo said. "As much as possible, we want to retain that normalcy for them."

He does specify that students who have chosen virtual learning must still be present in their online classrooms and meet eligibility requirements to participate in UIL activities.

Vidor ISD starts school back up on August 12.