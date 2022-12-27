Vidor ISD may soon have new elementary school campus more than five years after Tropical Storm Harvey

In 2017, Tropical Strom Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIDOR, Texas — A new campus might be ready for Vidor elementary school staff and students in time for the spring semester, years after their old one received major storm-related damage.

In 2017, Tropical Strom Harvey destroyed Vidor Middle School and Oak Forest Elementary. Due to the destruction, students from both schools had to learn from portable buildings.

Oak Forest Elementary staff and students are set to move into their new campus on January 9, 2023, Vidor ISD Public Information Officer Deedra LaPray told 12News.

FEMA approved the funds to tear down and rebuild both campuses in September 2018. Most of the money it will take to rebuild the schools is coming from FEMA.

In 2019, Vidor ISD received a $1 million grant from Rebuild Texas Fund. The organization helps communities in Texas rebuild after Harvey and focuses on smaller communities.

Many gathered as the Vidor Independent School District broke ground on a new middle school in June 2021. District officials said they received almost $19 million for the project.

LaPray said Oak Elementary students will temporarily be in portables when they return from Christmas break and then move into the campus.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.