Thomas Jefferson Middle School moving to online learning after staff members test positive for COVID-19

It's not clear how many employees tested positive for the virus

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Port Arthur ISD campus will move to online learning starting Friday after staff members received positive test results for COVID-19.

Thomas Jefferson Middle School will stop in-person instruction for 3-5 days according to a Port Arthur ISD news release.

In person instruction is set to resume on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The district said it has 'implemented steps in our emergency response plan to minimize the impact, including sanitizing and disinfecting the school campus to keep all employees and students healthy and safe.'

For privacy reasons, the names of the employees will not be released. It's unclear how many employees have tested positive.

From a Port Arthur Independent School District news release:

We want you to be aware of the following actions:

The employees have been quarantined.

We have communicated directly with any specific employees and students who are believed to have come in contact directly with the infected staff members.

We will follow the latest CDC recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting facilities, including the use of ventilating fans and open doors/windows to increase air circulation in the school.



For reasons of privacy and confidentiality we are not sharing the names of the employees. We continue to encourage all to proceed with incorporating good hygiene and social distancing practices to minimize the risk of infection and to reduce the contraction of the virus by being intentional with their daily activities. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these times.