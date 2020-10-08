Here's where you can submit your 12News 'Back to School' photos

12News wants to help you show ccelebrate your students this year!

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's "back to school time" and with that comes the yearly back to school photo and we want to see them!

This is the year no one saw coming. The year COVID-19 coronavirus disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways.

Whether your student is a kindergartener or a high school senior there's a good chance he or she has missed out on some school normality this year.

Show us them leaving home for class or going to school virtually at home! Show us your students in their at-home "classrooms!"

12News wants to make sure all the students in Southeast Texas and even beyond get shown some love at the start of this school year!!

We love our students!!!!

Make sure you watch 12News at Noon, The Beat at 4 p.m. and 12News at 5 p.m. to see if your student is shown in the spotlight!

Here’s how to do it via upload in the form below:

🎓 Submit a photo (Please Do not submit a professional photo)

🎓 Student’s name

🎓 Student's city

Reminder: UPLOAD STUDENT'S PHOTO

Disclaimer: By submitting a photo, you confirm that you are the parent or guardian of the student and that you own all rights to the photo. By submitting a photo you are granting 12News permission to use it in perpetuity on any 12News digital platform or on television without additional permissions. Please do not submit a professional or yearbook photo. We will not use any professional and official yearbook photos that are submitted. Please submit photos taken only by you or a family member. We reserve the right not to publish any photographs in our editorial discretion. Your submission, and our use of your photo(s), is subject to 12News' Terms of Service.