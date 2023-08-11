Start of classes at new Port Neches, Groves Primary Schools delayed until August 21

The reason for the delay is to give staff members at the two campuses more time to prepare for the new school year

PORT NECHES, Texas — The start of classes at two brand new primary school campuses in the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is being delayed by several days.

Students in the PN-G district go back to school on Thursday August 17, 2023, but students at Port Neches and Groves Primary School won't start until Monday, August 21, 2023, according to the district.

The reason for the delay is to give staff members at the two campuses more time to prepare for the new school year according to a post by the district on Facebook.

The two new campuses were built as part of a 2019 bond initiative.

In November of 2019, voters approved a $130 million bond to allow the district to combine six current elementary schools into four campuses. The project will allow the district to restructure the grade level at its elementary and intermediate campuses.

The Groves Elementary, Woodcrest Elementary and Ridgewood Elementary School campuses were demolished to make way for the new campuses.

Port Neches Elementary and Van Buren Elementary Schools are set to be demolished in August 2023.

Taft Elementary School's campus will be repurposed and turned over to Jefferson County Drainage District Seven the spokesperson said.

Four new campuses are being built to take the place of the five older campuses.

Groves Primary School, which will house pre-K through second grade classes, is being built behind the Groves Elementary School campus on Cleveland Ave in Groves.

Port Neches Primary School, which will house pre-K through second grade classes, is being built behind the Ridgewood Elementary School campus on Merriman in Port Neches.

Port Neches Intermediate, which will house third through fifth grade students, is being built behind the Woodcrest Elementary School campus on Heisler St in Port Neches.

Groves Intermediate School, which will house third through fifth grade students, is being built where the West Groves Early Learning Center campus used to be.

The West Groves campus was demolished two years ago and those students have been at a temporary campus. Pre-k students will attend the two new primary school campuses.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.