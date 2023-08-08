Lumberton Primary School's start and end times changing

Beginning Monday, August 14, 2023, school will be from 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

LUMBERTON, Texas — Only a few days into the new school year, Lumberton Independent School District officials are making big changes.

The district has delayed start and end times for Lumberton Primary School.

Beginning Monday, August 14, 2023, school will be from 8:20 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The extra 20 minutes between the Primary school and Intermediate school arrival and dismissal should provide enough time for traffic to "funnel out of the area in a more orderly manner," according to an email sent to parents.

District officials say in the email there is not enough pavement or signal light time for that many cars to "efficiently exit the premises in the allotted time."

This change will be a huge benefit to the district's transportation department as they navigate their daily routes, according to the email.

Some parents took to Facebook expressing their frustration, saying the change will be difficult for parents who have to be at work by 8 a.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.