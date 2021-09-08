Southeast Texas school districts, parents raise concerns ahead of fall semester

Dr. Porterie told 12News that Port Arthur ISD plans to announce its decision on implementing a temporary mask requirement on Tuesday.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — As the new school year begins, many students cannot get vaccinated, so Southeast Texas school districts are doing what they can to ensure the safety of the students.

On Monday, Dallas Independent School District became the most recent Texas district to announce a temporary mask mandate for everyone visiting the campus, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order prohibiting Texas public schools from requiring them.

Now, some Southeast Texas parents want to see the same for their school districts.

“I just wish that they would make it more of a requirements for the mask,” parent Bridgett Darby said.

Darby is preparing to send her daughter off to school for the first time.

“Having kids going to school for the first time, you know, you don't really know the proper steps to take at the moment,” Darby said.

Southeast Texas superintendents are hearing the concerns of parents and are planning to do whatever it takes to ensure the safety of the children.

“Every time we hear of a positive COVID case, it becomes more and more evident that we must do something,” Port Arthur Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie said. “It is my opinion that every district needs to do what they need to do for their students and their staff."

The Texas State Teachers Association released a statement applauding Dallas ISD for defying Abbott’s executive order on masks saying in part, "We urge other school districts to join Dallas ISD and ignore Gov. Abbott's politically motivated order prohibiting masks mandates."

Porterie told 12News Port Arthur ISD will continue to conduct contact tracing and inform parents of positive cases, despite a new guidance from the Texas Education Agency that says schools do not have to take either measure.

“Port Arthur ISD will contact parents, if there is a COVID outbreak,” he said. “The Port Arthur ISD will send students home if they come in contact with someone that is positive.”

The precautions Port Arthur ISD is taking, is putting the minds of some Southeast Texas parents at ease.

“Let parents know when these kids are getting these viruses, to protect ourselves at home. Or other siblings the children have at home,” Bridgett Darby said.

Dr. Porterie told 12News that Port Arthur ISD plans to announce its decision on implementing a temporary mask requirement on Tuesday.