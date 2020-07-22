Silsbee ISD delays start of school year, offers online and in-person learning for students

The district’s original start date was scheduled for August 12, but adhering to CDC and TEA guidelines means the district will need more time to prepare.

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District will be delaying the start of their 2020-2021 academic school year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Silsbee ISD's original start date was scheduled for August 12, but now students will go back to school on August 31. The district said adhering to CDC and TEA guidelines means the district will need more time to prepare.

“This allowed the district to give our teachers and campus administrators a better time-table to prepare for the protocols that will be put in place as we follow the guidelines of the CDC and TEA, and to also give them the additional time to prepare their instruction models,” said the Communications Director for Silsbee ISD, Daniel Elizondo.

The district will give students an option to choose between in-person and remote learning based on a six week grading period.

