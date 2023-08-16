Driver shortage prompts changes to Silsbee ISD afternoon bus routes

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Independent School District officials have made some changes to their transportation services.
The afternoon bus routes will be impacted due to a shortage of drivers, according to a news release from Silsbee ISD.
The district will temporarily hold buses back during the afternoons and will use their mass communication system to notify impacted families as soon as possible during the day.
They will also have updates under the "transportation messages" link on the district's website.
Officials ask that in moments when it is feasible, parents consider picking up their child from school.
Snacks will be provided for students at their campus while they wait for transportation, according to the release.
The district says they're actively recruiting additional drivers for afternoon routes. Anyone interested in applying can contact the transportation department at 409-980-7860 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We extend our sincere gratitude for your patience and understanding during this temporary situation," officials said in the release.
Officials also say a parent must be home when the child is dropped off by their bus.
If not, the student will be brought back to their campus in order to ensure their safety, according to the release.
From a Silsbee ISD news release:
Should you have any questions, concerns, or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Transportation Department at 409-980-7860 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. as our office staff will also be out driving routes. All calls made before 8:30am and after 2 p.m. will need to be directed to your child's campus.
