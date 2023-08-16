Driver shortage prompts changes to Silsbee ISD afternoon bus routes

As we begin the 2023-2024 school year, we want to bring to your attention to an important matter regarding our transportation services. Presently, we find ourselves facing a shortage of drivers for our afternoon routes, which has prompted us to implement some necessary measures.

In light of this situation, we will be temporarily holding buses back during the afternoons. To ensure timely communication, we will utilize our Mass Communication System to notify those families directly impacted by these adjustments as soon as possible during the day. We will also have updates under the Transportation Messages link on the Silsbee ISD website.

In instances where it is feasible for you, we ask that you consider picking up your child from school.

In consideration of our students' well-being, we want to assure you that while waiting for transportation, snacks will be provided to each child at their campus.

Please rest assured that we are actively engaged in the recruitment of additional drivers for our afternoon routes. Our objective is to promptly fill these positions and reinstate the regular bus schedules. If you know someone interested, please have them call our Transportation Department.

Should you have any questions, concerns, or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Transportation Department at 409-980-7860 during the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. as our office staff will also be out driving routes. All calls made before 8:30am and after 2 p.m. will need to be directed to your child's campus.

We extend our sincere gratitude for your patience and understanding during this temporary situation.

