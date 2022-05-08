Sales tax holiday draws families from out of state

"If you have multiple children $8 on every $100 ends up being a lot of money."

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Texas will have its Sales Tax Holiday between Aug. 5 through Aug. 7, just as parents and children are gearing up for the beginning of the school year. The impact of the holiday can already be felt in the crowds seen at Galleria Dallas.

"We definitely have more foot traffic on tax-free weekend," said Holly Quartaro, Fashion and Lifestyle Director for Galleria Dallas

Items like clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks under $100 mostly qualify to be tax-free. Three days of tax savings would lure many from the comforts of home, even those out of state.

"It's going to be my senior year so we wanted to do something fun," said Kylie Back who came to North Texas from Utah with her mother on a girl's trip.

The National Retail Federation says the average family will spend over $860 for the back-to-school season.

"If you have multiple children $8 on every $100 ends up being a lot of money," said Quartaro.

"The Comptroller’s Office estimates that shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this tax holiday," said the office in a statement.

During the Sales Tax Holiday, it is common for families from out-of-state to drive in specifically for the weekend to take advantage of the tax savings.

"We did save quite a bit of money, but we also spent a lot of money," said Tracy Jackson of Moore, Oklahoma.

For shoppers, there is no limit on the number of items you can buy and the $99.99 limit is per item and not per purchase.