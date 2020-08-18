Port Neches-Groves teachers in quarantine after eating together, 1 positive COVID-19 test

In his email, Ryan said, "We have become aware of a situation where a local school will have to quarantine around 10 of their staff due to eating together. I will not tell you not to eat together, but it is best to spread WAY out, like 4 corners in a room. This will avoid the scenario where one person tests positive and the rest of the group also have to quarantine. We will keep learning on this as we go, feel free to ask me any questions or share info that you have learned."