Port Neches-Groves teachers in quarantine after eating together, 1 positive COVID-19 test

PNGISD is set to return to school on Wednesday

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Southeast Texas principal is warning school staff to be careful about possible spread of COVID-19 after some teachers were exposed to the sickness. 

Port Neches-Groves ISD assistant superintendent Julie Gauthier said the letter was sent to high school staff from Principal Scott Ryan, about a situation that took place with Port Neches Elementary School staff.

In his email, Ryan said, "We have become aware of a situation where a local school will have to quarantine around 10 of their staff due to eating together. I will not tell you not to eat together, but it is best to spread WAY out, like 4 corners in a room. This will avoid the scenario where one person tests positive and the rest of the group also have to quarantine. We will keep learning on this as we go, feel free to ask me any questions or share info that you have learned."

Gauthier confirmed one person did test positive, and there are 7 self-quarantining since they met the definition of  having 'close contact.'

Port Neches-Groves ISD is set to start school on Wednesday, August 19. 

