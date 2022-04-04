Port Neches-Groves ISD officials believe new intermediate schools will have massive impact on community

The new campuses will have state-of-the-art media centers, dining areas, gymnasiums and classrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District officials believe the construction of two new intermediate schools will have a massive impact on the community.

District officials plan to have four new schools built within the next two years. With current school buildings being more than 70 years old, district officials said the upgrades were definitely needed.

On Monday, after almost a year of construction, faculty members got their first chance to tour the inside of the intermediate school in Port Neches.

“So we are at the point of progress where we will actually be able to walk through what some actual classroom sizes will be like,” Deputy Superintendent Julie Gauthier said.

Construction is also underway on a new intermediate school in Groves. The new schools are set to house third through fifth grade.

In November of 2019, voters approved a $130 million bond to allow the district to combine six current elementary schools into four campuses. The project will allow the district to restructure the grade level at its elementary and intermediate campuses.

“This is going to be our Port Neches intermediate campus,” Gauthier said. “All third through fifth grade students will go to this campus"

After the completion of the intermediate schools, district officials will turn their focus to the construction of two new elementary schools in 2023.

The new elementary schools will house pre-K through second grade, and middle schools will house sixth through eighth grade.

The new campuses will have state-of-the-art media centers, dining areas, gymnasiums and classrooms. Gauthier believes it will have a massive impact.

"This is a once in a lifetime thing,” Gauthier said. “Our current elementary schools are reaching 70 years now. We talk about this as being a 70 year build, and what it means for our community. We believe Port Neches and Groves are absolutely the best place out there to raise children."

District officials are hoping to have both intermediate schools finished by the start of the 2022-23 school year.