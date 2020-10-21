Port Arthur ISD closing some buildings for deep cleaning after several positive COVID-19 cases

The district is encouraging students and staff to monitor their health for any symptoms

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur ISD announced on Wednesday that there have been 'several positive COVID-19 cases' in its buildings.

Memorial High School's 10th-12th grade campus and CATE buildings for five days starting on Thursday. A deep cleaning/disinfecting will take place and campuses will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Port Arthur ISD news release:

Dear Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus/CATE parents,

Today the district was notified of several positive COVID-19 cases in our buildings. Due to privacy requirements, we cannot release the names of the individuals or details that may identify them, but the information has been provided to the Port Arthur Health Department and we are working closely with them on this matter.

Per the district’s Reopening Plan, we will close down Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus and CATE buildings for five (5) days, beginning Thursday, October 22nd, in which a deep cleaning/disinfecting will take place. All Memorial High School 10-12th Grade Campus/CATE students will participate in virtual instruction during this time. The campuses will reopen on Tuesday, October 27th.

We understand this is a stressful time for everyone. Out of an abundance of caution, we advise you to monitor your health, follow the CDC guidelines, and contact your primary care physician if you develop any COVID-19-related symptoms. We are vigilant about working with local and state health officials to investigate all reported or suspected cases of COVID-19 in our school community.

Thank you for your understanding during this constantly evolving situation. If you have questions, please direct them to the campus principals and their central office staff will support them in responding to the best of their abilities.