Police investigating after Nederland ISD student brought gun to school

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland ISD is reminding parents to always have students report safety issues after a student brought a firearm to school on Tuesday.

The district said in Facebook post that administrators found out about the gun late in the day at C.O. Wilson Middle School.

Nederland Police Department was immediately notified and is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.