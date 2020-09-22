x
Police investigating after Nederland ISD student brought gun to school

Administrators found out late in the day on Tuesday

NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland ISD is reminding parents to always have students report safety issues after a student brought a firearm to school on Tuesday. 

The district said in Facebook post that administrators found out about the gun late in the day at C.O. Wilson Middle School. 

Nederland Police Department was immediately notified and is handling the investigation. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

C.O. Wilson Parents & Guardians

Posted by Nederland Independent School District on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

