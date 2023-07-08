Nonprofit offering free school supplies, clothing to Hardin County families in need

Caring Christians Sharing Mission has polos, sweat shirts, uniform pants, lunch boxes, backpacks and more for kids going back to school.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — A Sour Lake-based nonprofit is giving back to the Southeast Texas community during back-to-school season.

Caring Christians Sharing Mission began in 1984 and their goal is to provide Hardin County residents with food, clothes and a lot of love.

"I love it, I love doing for people and doing for others," said Director of Caring Christians Sharing Mission Janye Rodgers. "Anyone can come for the clothes, the shoes, the household goods, you know anything we have in here."

Right now, that love comes in the form of school clothes.

Hardin County parents can pick up polos, sweat shirts and uniform pants for their kids.

"They look for the clothes for their children and now we've been very busy because we've got all of our uniforms that have been donated to us. All the shirts, they come in for those," Rodgers said.

The nonprofit also has lunch boxes and backpacks to give out.

Rodgers says they are helping more families now more than ever.

"Times are bad now and the people are coming to us and no one should be ashamed to come in and ask for help. We're here. We want to help them," she said.

A recently-divorced mom tells 12News this nonprofit is a great resource for single parents.

She was able to get a lot of school uniforms.

"Got boxes of them and she was very grateful," Rodgers said.

Caring Christians Sharing Mission was started by Lea Uptigrove when she and fellow Sour Lake community members noticed people in need of basic help, like clothing and food.

Following that, the nonprofit reached out to churches and the community for donations.

"Ms. Lea started it out with me going through all of her things. She had 10 churches backing her. Plus, a lot of people donating. We don't have that now. We have two churches that donate to us," Rodgers said.

The nonprofit is open on Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.