Nederland students start first day of school following pandemic prep, hurricane delays

NEDERLAND, Texas — After classes in Nederland were delayed to give staff more time to prepare in light of the pandemic and then again due to Hurricane Laura students finally went back to school Tuesday morning in the Nederland school district.

School was initially set to start on August 17, 2020, but was pushed back to August 31 to give the district more time to prepare for the start of classes amidst the pandemic.

Classes were again postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Laura which made landfall in Cameron Parish on Thursday, August 27, 2020 and knocked out power to many in South Jefferson County including some of the district’s campuses.

When classes were pushed from an August 17 start date to August 31 the district cited in a statement several benefits of pushing back the start of school including…

Continued development of plans for “positive student outcomes”

More time to receive and distribute mobile devices and internet hotspots to students

More time to receive more PPE and safety and health supplies

Additional chances to rain students and parents on Google Classroom

Helping to flatten the curve of COVID-19

Parents in the district were able to choose from an on-campus "track" or an online "track" for their children according to the school’s 29-page back-to-school plan.

Students will remain on their chosen track for the entire grading period according to the plan.