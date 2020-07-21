Nederland ISD will offer on-campus, online learning this fall

Parents will be able to choose from an on-campus "track" or an online "track" for their children

NEDERLAND, Texas — The Nederland Independent School District has released its back to school plan.

Parents will be able to choose from an on-campus "track" or an online "track" for their children according to the 29 page plan.

Students will remain on their chosen track for the entire grading period according to the plan.

Parents must choose which track their children will be on via an online form by AUgust 3, 2020. The form will be available on the district website by July 22, 2020.

Classes for both tracks will begin on Monday, August 17, 2020 according tot he plan.