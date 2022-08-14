'He said the kids stepped on him' : Mother of Vidor student worried for son, calling for change after claims of bullying

"I don't want to keep having to wipe my son's tears away."

VIDOR, Texas — Research suggests that more than 60% of all students who are bullied do not report it to school officials, according to The National Center for Educational Statistics.

Many Southeast Texas students already have or will soon return to school for the 2022-23 school year. What should be an exciting time for children can be nerve wracking due to bullying.

"I thought the first day of school was actually going to be good,” Brandon Bell, Southeast Texas student, said. "The first day was terrible because I got bullied."

Bell goes to a school in Vidor and was excited to start the 2022-23 year. After the first few days of school, his attitude changed.

"I practically just don't talk unless I'm asked to," Bell said.

Jessica Darden is Bell’s mom. She said bullying was an issue last school year as well.

The family hoped this year would be different.

“There was one day he came home with a big bump on his head,” Darden said. “He said the kids stepped on him.”

Bell is not alone in his experience. His stepdad, Patrick Samuels, said he knows what it's like.

"My bullies were the football players, and I was always taught to stand up for yourself,” Samuels said. “So I started fighting. Now, I have four, five basic simple assaults causing bodily injury."

Samuels and Darden do not want Bell to think violence is the solution to the problem.

"I don't want him thinking that hitting the bullies back is the answer,” Darden said.

Darden wants the school to pay more attention to the children and listen to those who say they're being bullied. For now, Bell needs a plan of action.

"Make sure to stay away from them at all costs," Bell said.

Darden said she knows her son is in pain despite the brave face he tries to put on.

"I don't want to keep having to wipe my son's tears away," Darden said.

Vidor Independent School District officials said they investigate incidents of bullying as soon as they are made aware of them.