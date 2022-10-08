Memorial High School staff taking extra precautions to ensure students safety, health for the 2022-23 school year

"We're all in our places with bright shiny faces and soon all of our students will be too."

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — District officials, staff and educators across Southeast Texas are doing what they can to make sure students have a safe 2022-23 school year.

Many Southeast Texas students began their first day of school on Wednesday morning. Teachers and staff members at many campuses went in early to get their classrooms ready to open.

One of those campuses was Memorial High School in Port Arthur.

"We all look forward to the first day of school, and we're all in our places with bright shiny faces and soon all of our students will be too,” Victor Fulton Memorial High School Interim Principal Victor Fulton said.

Fulton said Memorial High School staff has preparing for students to return for the new school year all summer. There will be extra safety precautions in place at the high school.

"Security measures are heightened,” Fulton said. “We know that students don't like to wear IDs, but IDs are required, and you're going to see a greater emphasis on that. It lets us know that you belong here and who you are "

For parents with COVID-19 concerns, Fulton said that masks are recommended but not required.

In addition to safety, grades are also a big priority for Memorial High School staff. Even though it's the first day, Fulton believes the district is already prepared to get students ready for upcoming exams.

"Hey, grades and academics couldn't be anymore crucial or critical than they are now,” Futon said. “What we're trying to do is to get students prepared to pass the STARR exam, and of course, exams so they can go on into the next chapter of their life."

Fulton believes there is no need to worry about what is ahead. There are plenty of events in the works for academics and sports to kick off the start to a great year.

"We've got a football scrimmage game on Friday, so there are a number of things,” Fulton said. “Volleyball has already started playing so yes high schools are very very busy. There's a plethora of things going on."