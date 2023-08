LIST: Here's when school starts all over Southeast Texas

Here's a rundown of the start date for every school district in the 12News viewing area.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's that time of year again: back-to-school season!

Of course, most parents know what day their kids head back to the classroom. But if you're a community member curious about when traffic is going to get a little heavier, you may be wondering what day the students in your area will head back to school.

Here's a rundown of the start date for every school district in the 12News viewing area:

As for local universities and colleges, Lamar University's first day of classes is August 17 and courses begin at Lamar Institute of Technology on August 21. Standard sessions for the fall semester at Lamar State College Port Arthur begin on August 28 and classes begin at Lamar State College Orange on August 21.