LIST: Back to school immunization sites for Hardin, Orange County students

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only by calling one of the locations to schedule yourself or your child.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County Health Services is hosting immunizations clinics to administer childhood and adult vaccines to residents.

Immunizations are provided by appointment only by calling one of the following locations to schedule yourself or your child: 

  • 1135 Redwood Street, Kountze (409) 209-5361
  • Hwy 327 East, Suite 295, Silsbee (409) 679-8050 
  • 1502 Strickland Drive, Suite 6, Orange (409) 790-7812

Each immunization clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch.

The clinics will also close at noon the last Friday of each month.

From a Hardin County news release:

