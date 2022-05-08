LIST: Back to school immunization sites for Hardin, Orange County students

Immunizations are provided by appointment only by calling one of the following locations to schedule yourself or your child:

BACK TO SCHOOL IMMUNIZATIONS Available for Hardin and Orange County Students Hardin County Health Services Immunizations Clinics will be administering childhood and adult immunizations to Hardin and Orange County residents at any of their locations located in Kountze, Silsbee, and Orange. Immunizations are provided by appointment only by calling one of the following locations to schedule yourself or your child: 1135 Redwood Street, Kountze (409) 209-5361 295 Hwy 327 East, Suite 295, Silsbee (409) 679-8050 1502 Strickland Drive, Suite 6, Orange (409) 790-7812 Each immunization clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8AM – 5PM (closed from Noon – 1PM for lunch); and close at noon the last Friday of each month.