School supply event gets Orange County students ready for new school year

The event has grown from a few churches in 2013 to 40 partners in 2022.

ORANGE, Texas — One of the largest school supply events in Southeast Texas is celebrating its ninth year of helping get students ready for the upcoming school year.

"Back to School Orange" began in 2013 with a few churches and now has 40 other partners helping out according to Steven Burks.

On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the group will be handing out supplies to Orange County and Deweyville students from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot at 2611 MacArthur Drive in Orange across the street from Granger Chevrolet.

Over the past nine years the group has served more than 6,000 students by getting them ready for each new school year Burks told 12News Tuesday morning.

Supplies will be provided for students in Orange County as well as Deweyville students with proof of enrollment.

Proof can be a student ID, report card or a letter from the school and parents or guardians along with each student must be present to receive supplies.

Supplies will be handed out in a backpack designed for K-fifth graders and another for sixth through 12th graders.

Proof of residency will be required to enter the event.

"We want to make sure that we make an impact on the next generation," said Burks. "That was my goal for starting this event and helping with this event is that I'll make a little impact on the kids, the future generations of our kids so they can grow up to be future workers in our area and productive members of our society."