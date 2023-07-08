'Something to smile about' | Family of Vidor teen killed in wreck launch foundation to help students in need

14-year-old John Castilaw III died in a wreck a week before Christmas. A foundation launched in his honor is giving back to Vidor ISD students in need.

VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor family continues to push through their grief in order to give back to their community.

14-year-old John Castilaw III died in a wreck that happened just south of Vidor a week before Christmas.

While his mother, Sherry Britt, says she is still working through the tragic loss, she was inspired during what would've been her son's 15th birthday.

Britt launched "The Johnny C. Foundation" on July 15.

The foundation was created to help kids in need with essential school supplies and clothing.

The recipients would be kids who go to Vidor Independent School District campuses, which her son attended.

"He loved shoes and red was his favorite color. He thought that they would make him run faster because they were red," Castilaw's Aunt Mandi Brown said.

Although it's been nearly nine months since his passing, the memory of Castilaw's spirit still lives fresh in his mother's mind.

"If he saw an elderly woman pushing a basket he would help her unload her groceries. If he saw people needed help putting groceries on the conveyor belt he would load the groceries. Wherever he thought he could help that's what he genuinely tried to do," Britt said.

Now, Britt is using the memory of her son to embody her late son's spirit of giving.

With the help of Brown and Grandmother Rhonda Louviere, the trio is helping students in the Vidor area.

"We've helped 14 kids so far with shoes, backpacks, socks and clothing," Britt said.

Britt says, this is only the beginning.

"After school starts we know registration can get expensive for sports with bats ,gloves and balls. We're hoping to be able to help pay that for kids who wouldn't be able to play otherwise. Johnny loved basketball and baseball," she said,

Although the family is still heartbroken from their loss, they believe they're doing exactly what their son would have wanted.

"We have good days and we have bad days, but we just talk to each other and lean on each other. Really that was one of the reasons the foundation was started so we could have something to smile about," Britt and Louviere said.

Vidor ISD begins classes on Wednesday, but Britt says it's not too late to receive donations or to donate.

