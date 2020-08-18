Evadale schools shut down for cleaning, sanitization 3 days after opening following reported student COVID-19 case

The district will notify parents and students when classes will be starting again.

EVADALE, Texas — After only three days of school the Evadale school district has shut down for cleaning after a student reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Evadale Independent School district announced Monday via its website and Facebook page that all campuses would be closed beginning Tuesday, August 18, 2020 for cleaning and sanitization.

The deep cleaning comes only days after the district went back to school last Thursday.

The district will notify parents and students when classes will be starting again according to the Facebook post.

Currently there is now word from the district on when classes will resume.

