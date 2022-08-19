East Chambers High School one of last in Southeast Texas to start classes this week

This year, East Chambers High School will offer new career and technical education classes including a new floral design and a woodshop class.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINNIE, Texas — Students in the East Chambers and Newton school districts were among the very last in Southeast Texas to go back to school this week when their classes began Thursday morning.

The hallways at East Chambers High School in Winnie were flooded with smiling students and school faculty Thursday morning as classes began for the new school year.

Staff at the East Chambers High are excited to offer new career and technical education classes including a new floral design and a woodshop class beginning this year.

The staff also set some goals for the new year such as improving the school's Staar test scores and changing the campus culture by creating a new student lead leadership program.

"I'm just trying to improve it and make it the best place for these students, seeing the gaps that needed to be filled when I was a student, and trying to just make it the best place for education to where when they come here they wanna be at school," East Chambers High principal Justin Lezak said Thursday.

Lezak, who graduated from East Chambers High school, also tells 12News that his job has given him the opportunity and knowledge to create a welcoming environment for his students.

"They are excited," he added.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.