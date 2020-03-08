Bridge City students first in Southeast Texas to return to school during pandemic

The district is offering both virtual and in-person classes like many in Southeast Texas.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Students in Bridge City are the first in Southeast Texas to return to classes Monday during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of students wearing masks could be seen before 8 a .m. Monday waiting to enter the high school for in person classes.

The Texas Education Agency recently released new guidance that will allow districts to have up to eight weeks of virtual learning before returning to the classroom.

Things will look quite a bit different this year on Bridge City campuses.

Masks will be required and temperature checks will be implemented. Social distancing will be enforced.

"Please join us in welcoming back the heart and soul of our district, the heroes that teach and love our students so very much," BCISD wrote in a recent Facebook post.

Like most students, eighth grader Brayden Lambert's school year was cut short. He says the first day of school can't arrive fast enough.

"I was kind of excited at first but now I miss people and I'm ready to go back," Lambert told 12News last week.

Lambert says the rules are worth it to be back in class.

"It sucks you have to wear a mask everywhere you go and you have to breathe your own breath," Lambert said. "I'm just really looking forward to being back with my friends."