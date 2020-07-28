Bridge City ISD goes back to school Monday with new rules in place to align with COVID-19 guidance

Masks, social distancing and temperature checks will all be used to help keep students and staff safe

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City ISD is one of the first districts in Southeast Texas to welcome back staff and students after school was cut short in March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BCISD's classes resume on Monday, and it seems like students are ready to return to school.

Like most students, eighth grader Brayden Lambert's school year was cut short. He says the first day of school can't arrive fast enough.

"I was kind of excited at first but now I miss people and I'm ready to go back," Lambert said.

For the first time since the spring, teachers have returned to campuses across Bridge City.

"Please join us in welcoming back the heart and soul of our district, the heroes that teach and love our students so very much," BCISD wrote in a Facebook post.

When students return to schools in Bridge City, things will look quite a bit different.



Masks will be required and temperature checks will be implemented. Social distancing will be enforced.

Lambert says the rules are worth it to be back in class.

"It sucks you have to wear a mask everywhere you go and you have to breathe your own breath," Lambert said. "I'm just really looking forward to being back with my friends."

Like many districts, BCISD is allowing students to participate in virtual learning. The Texas Education Agency recently released new guidance that will allow districts to have up to eight weeks of virtual learning before returning to the classroom





