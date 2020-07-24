Beaumont ISD could stay with virtual learning through Oct. 12

BISD board requests waiver from Texas Education Agency to extend online learning

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont ISD students may be seeing their teachers through computer screens longer than expected.

The BISD board voted unanimously Thursday evening to submit a waiver to the Texas Education Agency to allow the district to continue virtual learning until at least October 12.

[Editor's Note: The video attached is from BISD's original reopening plan]

The district announced on July 20 that students would spend the first four weeks of the semester in an online-only format. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said then that the board would request the additional four weeks of online instruction, but she added that it doesn't mean BISD will use them.

"As you know cases are continuing to increase. There is a great concern of bringing kids back to class from many of our parents and teachers. We are going to request that the board approve a potential four weeks based upon the cases in our area," Allen said.

The TEA said they would evaluate extending online learning through requests from individual districts.

Parents have the option to choose online or in-person learning for their students once the online-only weeks end. Registration is underway for parents. A glitch with registration on Monday has been corrected, Dr. Allen said.

Administrators are encouraging parents to register as soon as possible to help them allocate resources. Registration closes on August 3.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COVID-19 CASES

Jefferson County saw the 14 day moving average of new cases rise above 100 in July before beginning to fall on July 23.