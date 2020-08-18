Beaumont ISD teachers, students learning to navigate new online learning format

BISD is starting the year with distance learning for all students

BEAUMONT, Texas — Things look much different for parents and students this school year as Beaumont ISD starts its year with distance learning.

Kids are headed to the kitchen table with laptops instead of getting in the car to go to school.

Olivia Johnson is going into her sophomore year at West Brook High School. She's excited for the year, but says things are a lot more complicated.

That's because for the first four weeks, Beaumont ISD will educate students through virtual learning only.

Johnson's new school routine will consist of logging on to her laptop in the morning at 9:30 and going through a rotation of her main subject courses.

"I noticed they have schedules for the Zoom meetings and a YouTube video explaining how to work Google Classrooms for those who haven't used it before," Johnson said.

These tools are being rolled out to try and make this transition as smooth as possible for students and teachers.

Heather Debeese is one of the teachers who's having to adjust to this new virtual classroom environment.

"Lesson planning is to a whole new scale this year. We really have to be prepared before we come on to that computer. You need to know what you are going to do and you need to have a backup plan," Debeese said.

Educators realized that this will be a learning curve, but they're will to do what it takes.

"No matter what form of communication, I'm here for them and their concerns. I'm doing everything I can for their babies to learn in this new virtual distance learning," Debeese said.